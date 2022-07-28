BOJ will not budge on easing to spur wage growth: deputy chief

The Bank of Japan will not waver in its monetary easing policy to promote more robust wage growth, a deputy governor said Thursday, noting its goal of achieving its 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner is still out of reach.

The remark by Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya reinforces the view that the Japanese central bank will continue to lag far behind its global peers in transitioning to tighter monetary policy. It came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday went ahead with another rate hike to tame surging inflation.

In his speech delivered at a meeting of local business leaders in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Amamiya said the Japanese economy has begun to show "positive signs," especially in the service sector, as consumption is picking up with the impact of COVID-19 restrictions waning.

But he acknowledged that rising prices of energy and food, caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and the import cost-increasing depreciation of the yen, are hurting consumer sentiment.

"The foundation for Japan's economy to recover is not yet firm, and with high uncertainties surrounding wage developments, it is necessary to support economic activity through monetary easing," said Amamiya, known as the architect of the current accommodative policy framework.

For consumption to see a sustained expansion even after pent-up demand has waned, wages need to rise at a higher rate than the country's inflation rate, he added.

Japan's core consumer inflation has topped the BOJ's 2 percent target, largely due to higher fuel costs amplified by the yen's decline. But the central bank maintains the trend of rising prices is likely only temporary and therefore it needs to keep its ultralow rate policy in place to support the economy.

That dovish stance, in stark contrast with the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank that have entered into a rate hike cycle, has caused an increasing disparity in interest rates that has lessened demand for the yen.

More robust wage growth is seen by the BOJ as a must to achieve the kind of inflation it wants to see. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been calling for a monthly pay hike of 3 percent or more by companies that have seen their earnings recover from the COVID-19 fallout.

Large Japanese companies have agreed to an average 2.27 percent pay increase in this year's wage negotiations with labor unions, according to a tally by the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren. Last year saw a 1.84 percent rise.

"Wages are expected to rise for this fiscal year (from April). That said, their growth is not projected to exceed CPI inflation," Amamiya said.

The BOJ forecasts the core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, to gain 2.3 percent in the current fiscal year but the rise will slow to 1.4 percent in fiscal 2023.

The BOJ has resisted market pressure to tweak its policy but the recent addition to its decision-making board of a private-sector economist who has warned of the side-effects of monetary easing has fueled speculation that it is a harbinger of a less dovish BOJ.

Amamiya, whose term ends next March, is seen as one of the candidates to succeed Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

