Bone collectors search for WWII remains in Okinawa

Trekking through mud and rocks in the humid Okinawan jungle, Takamatsu Gushiken reached a slope of ground where human remains have lain forgotten since World War II.
The 72-year-old said a brief prayer and lifted a makeshift protective covering, exposing half-buried bones believed to be those of a young Japanese soldier.
"These remains have the right to be returned to their families," said Gushiken, a businessman who has voluntarily searched for the war dead for more than four decades.
The sun-kissed island in southern Japan on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa.
The three-month carnage, often dubbed the "Typhoon of Steel", killed about 200,000 people, almost half of them local civilians.
Since then, Japan and the United States have become allies, and, according to official estimates, only 2,600 bodies are yet to be recovered.
But residents and long-time volunteers like Gushiken say many more are buried under buildings or farm fields, or hidden in jungles and caves.
Now rocks and soil from southern parts of Okinawa Island, where the bloodiest fighting took place, are being quarried in order to build the foundations for a new U.S. air base.
The plan has sparked anger among Gushiken and others, who say it will disturb the remains of World War II casualties, likely killed by Americans.
And while Okinawa is a popular beach getaway these days, its lush jungles have preserved the scars of combat from March to June 1945, when the U.S. military stormed ashore to advance its final assaults on Imperial Japan.
Walking through meandering forest trails in Itoman district, on the southern end of Okinawa, Gushiken imagined where he would have hidden as a local or a soldier under attack, or where he may have searched if he were an American soldier.
After climbing over moss-covered rocks on a narrow, leafy trail, Gushiken reached a low-lying crevice between bus-size boulders, only big enough to shelter two or three people.
He carefully shifted through the soil strewn with fragmented bones, shirt buttons used by Japanese soldiers, a rusty lid for canned food, and a metal fitting for a gas mask.
At another spot nearby, he and an associate in April found a full skeleton of a possible soldier who appeared to have suffered a blast wound to his face.
And only a few steps from there, green-colored thigh and shin bones of another person laid among the dried leaves, fallen branches and vines.
"All these people here... their final words were 'mom, mom'," Gushiken said, arguing that society has a responsibility to bring the remains to family tombs.
Gushiken was a 28-year-old scout leader when he was first asked to help search for the war dead, and was shocked to realize there were so many people's remains, in such a vast area.
He didn't think he could bring himself to do it again, but over time he decided he should do his part to reunite family members in death.
'Every last one'
After the war ended, survivors in Okinawa who had been held captive by U.S. forces returned to their wrecked hometowns.
As they desperately tried to restart their lives, the survivors collected dead bodies in mass graves, or buried them individually with no record of their identity.
"They saw their communities completely burned. People couldn't tell where their houses were. Bodies dangled from tree branches," said Mitsuru Matsukawa, 72, from a foundation that helps manage Okinawa Peace Memorial Park. The site includes a national collective cemetery for war dead.
Some young people have joined the efforts to recover remains, like Wataru Ishiyama, a university student in Kyoto who travels often to Okinawa.
The 22-year-old history major is a member of Japan Youth Memorial Association, a group focused on recovering Japanese war remains at home and abroad.
"These people have been waiting in such dark and remote areas for so many decades, so I want to return them to their families -- every last one," he said.
Ishiyama's volunteering has inspired an interest in modern Japan's "national defense and security issues", he said, adding that he was considering a military-related career.
The new US air base is being built on partly reclaimed land in Okinawa's north, while its construction material is being excavated in the south.
"It is a sacrilege to the war dead to dump the land that has absorbed their blood into the sea to build a new military base," Gushiken said.
Jungle areas that may contain World War II remains should be preserved for their historic significance and serve as peace memorials to remind the world of the atrocity of war, he told AFP.
"We are now in a generation when fewer and fewer people can recall the Battle of Okinawa," Gushiken added. "Now, only bones, the fields and various discovered items will remain to carry on the memories."© 2025 AFP
Garlic eater
It’s more likely their final words were “Banzai!” If they were soldiers.
I would say “society” has a responsibility to refuse any future attempts by the government to brainwash their citizens to “never surrender, death before dishonour” and to fight suicidal battles to the last man.
Vigilance against wartime government propaganda and developing the ability to critically think for yourself is the key lesson to be learned if you want to avoid the same thing happening again.
Yubaru
It's a landfill, attached to a current Marine Base, and it will host the Marine Corps air assets that are current held at MCAS Futenma, which will close.
The "construction material" is most definitely NOT being excavated from the south, it is coming from the mountains north and west of the landfill project.
Andreas Setzer
Me thinks that building ones mighty fortress to project unassailable force and dominion on the crushed bones of your vanquished ennemies is befitting the american empire
Garlic eater
I am not an American, but I am pretty sure that Japanese people today appreciate the freedom of speech, freedom of the press to criticize their government (and even the Imperial Family if they want), the freedom to vote for your leaders, the freedom to decline military service, and the overall quality of life they enjoy now compared to what the pre-WWII government offered them. What do you think it would have been like in Japan had Japan won WWII?
Andreas Setzer
So you mean you would have liked to trade places with this japanese civilian who was burnt alive in order to get freedom of press ? Ask any japanese why their government is so worthless when it comes to defending their interests against the US, the standard answer will be "sensou wo maketa kara ne "- "well, because we lost the war". The Japanese are suffering from a collective Stockhom syndrome when it comes to the US and its appalling lack of regard for the digniity of Japan, and the victims of the war,
Garlic eater
@Andreas Setzer
You are turning this on its head. I would suggest the many Japanese who died in WWII did so precisely because there was no freedom of the press. And yes, freedom of the press (and freedom of speech, freedom to dissent, etc., etc.) are essential if you don't want the next generation to suffer the same fate. Otherwise Japan would probably have just continued along a path very similar to what North Korea is on now.
HooKnows
Oh boo hoo. Did the big scary US steal your lunch money too?
Yes, how horrible things have been for Japan. And Germany for that matter. Rebuilt from literal ashes from the most horrific period of war humanity has ever seen, that they started and demanded to fight to the bitter end, to within 2-3 generations both turning into two of the most advanced, economic and human rights power houses on their respective continents. If not the entire world. All done while avoiding anything approaching major military adventures and maintaining open, transparent societies.
Oh no, they’ve been dragged kicking and screaming from literal nothingness of war to the most meteorically peaceful success stories of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. All because of those BLASTED Americans!
JboneInTheZone
If the U.S. didn’t project an unassailable force there would be significantly more crushed bones as a result of Chinese territorial ambitions
Tamarama
Somehow the resident Americans are taking the opportunity to turn this into a chest beating session, I see.
Yuck.
I applaud these guys. Advocating for the victims of war, particularly the civilians is a noble cause.
This guy reminds me of Kokichi Nishimura, The Bone Man of Kokoda, who, along with his comrades from Kochi in the Nankai Shitai had the misfortune of coming up against the toughest soldiers of all in WW2 - the Australians, on the Kokoda track, and got completely wiped out except for Nishimura. Nishimura himself is one tough cookie. He spent the rest of his life trying to return the remains of fallen Japanese soldiers in New Guinea to Japan.
Respect.
Yubaru
omehow the resident Americans are taking the opportunity to turn this into a chest beating session, I see.
Yuck.
I applaud these guys. Advocating for the victims of war, particularly the civilians is a noble cause.
Sadly JT only picked out this one guy, there is a group Project Okinawa, that has , drum roll here, American's volunteering and doing the same thing. You should look up the name Steph Pawelski and what he and his wife did, in getting one American's name, engraved on the wall this year, in time for Memorial Day.
Yubaru
1glenn
Humans are amazingly complex creatures. Capable of immense charity, and unimaginable cruelty. I don't have any answers, only hope for the future, and an observation.
The observation revolves around discussions we used to have in public school about how it was possible for the German people to let themselves be led to do the terrible crimes of the Nazi regime. Well, not all of them did. Willy Brandt, West German Chancellor from 1969 to 1974, actively fought against the Nazis in the German resistance movement. Still, that leaves millions of others who did join with the Nazis.
Which leads me to the observation. During college I decided to travel around Europe, East and West, and see the sights, and meet with the people. When I got to Germany I got a big shock. I quickly met a lot Germans who obviously still loved and supported the Nazis. From that point on I was not only interested in how people could let themselves be led to do terrible things, but I also realized that it was also important to accept that such things were not only possible, but a reality. So, today, when I see people applauding inhuman actions conducted in their name, I am less surprised than disappointed.
Five Families
Gushiken, a dedicated businessman, has spent over forty years voluntarily searching for the remains of those lost to war. His life's work is a testament to compassion, remembrance, and reconciliation.
"A sacrilege," he calls it—"to cast into the sea the very soil that holds the blood of the fallen, all to build a new military base."
And he is right.
Before any construction proceeds, we must ensure that the remains of the dead—Japanese and American alike—are respectfully recovered and returned to their families. On the other side of that soil lie lives once lived, names long mourned, stories unfinished. They deserve honor, not to be buried twice beneath concrete and convenience.
We must never forget. Healing continues, not just within nations, but between them. The Japanese people have given much—to memory, to peace, and to the partnership we now share.
As Eugene B. Sledge once wrote,
Let us honor them—not just with silence, but with action rooted in dignity and remembrance.
Garlic eater
Just curious as to how many pre-WWII graves this guy has disturbed without knowing it.
How would you know? Frankly, I'd refrain.
Yubaru
Give them more credit. People didnt just "bury" their dead prior to WW2.
kaimycahl
I get it think about all the places people currently live and the unthinkable and unimaginable thought that perhaps someone has died in the very same location. What makes this a fuss is the known fact that, the location is where a war had taken place. With that said you can still honor the dead with a memorial some do it with plaques dedicated in a certain spot or location. What one doesn't know don't hurt, it only hurts when one knows and I guess this is the case life goes on!