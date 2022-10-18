Bones found near Universal Studios Japan confirmed as man's

Human bones found near Universal Studios Japan's premises in Osaka last week are those of a man aged between 60 to 79, police said Monday.

An autopsy found that the unidentified man was around 158 centimeters tall and that he died about two years ago, the Osaka police said.

An autopsy showed no damage to the bones and the cause of death is unknown, the police said. They will continue to search for clues to identify the man, adding black trousers and a belt were also discovered near the scene.

An employee at the amusement park found the bones last Wednesday in shrubbery along a road west of the premises, away from the theme park's attractions.

USJ, located in Osaka's Konohana Ward, is one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations.

