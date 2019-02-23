Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bones from 500 people found at Tokyo skeletal model company

1 Comment
TOKYO

Bones from around 500 people have been found on the premises of a skeletal model company in Tokyo, police said Friday, with the company quoted as saying they were imported from India decades ago.

"We had been keeping the bones after importing (them from India) about 20 to 30 years ago. We were considering moving them to another location," said a senior official of the company in Tokyo's Adachi Ward.

Many of the skulls and bones appeared to be from individuals who died decades earlier and police do not believe there was any foul play.

The bones were discovered when a man related to the company was found dead on the premises last fall. Police do not believe his death was suspicious.

The company was founded in March 1971 to import and produce models of human and animal skeletons.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Not much demand for anatomical specimens these days but it's a bit grim the remains were just left lying around for the last decade or so.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog