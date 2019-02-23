Bones from 500 people found at Tokyo skeletal model company

Bones from around 500 people have been found on the premises of a skeletal model company in Tokyo, police said Friday, with the company quoted as saying they were imported from India decades ago.

"We had been keeping the bones after importing (them from India) about 20 to 30 years ago. We were considering moving them to another location," said a senior official of the company in Tokyo's Adachi Ward.

Many of the skulls and bones appeared to be from individuals who died decades earlier and police do not believe there was any foul play.

The bones were discovered when a man related to the company was found dead on the premises last fall. Police do not believe his death was suspicious.

The company was founded in March 1971 to import and produce models of human and animal skeletons.

