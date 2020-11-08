Bonuses for gov't employees to be cut for 1st time in 10 years

Japan decided Friday to cut the bonuses of government employees for fiscal 2020 through next March for the first time in 10 years, in a bid to narrow the gap with that of companies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is in line with the National Personnel Authority's recommendation, after bonuses in the private sector were found to be lower than that of public servants due to the virus-induced economic slowdown.

Relevant legislation to implement the changes will be submitted to the current extraordinary parliamentary session which runs until early December.

Under the legislation, the annual summer and winter bonuses for national public servants for fiscal 2020 would be worth 4.45 months of salary, down 0.05-month worth of wages from last fiscal year, while the annual income would average 6.73 million yen, down 21,000 yen.

While the bonuses will be reduced for the first time since fiscal 2010, the central government will maintain the monthly salary level, as recommended by the authority, since the gap between the public and private sectors is small.

The salary for national public servants is only 164 yen more compared with that of company employees. The salary has been raised every year since fiscal 2014.

Since public servants are not allowed to carry out strikes or collective bargaining, the authority on their behalf annually recommends the appropriate wage levels to the Cabinet and parliament to ensure that the levels of wages and bonuses are on par with those of private-sector employees.

© KYODO