Top execs resign at Japanese supplement firm linked to dozens of deaths

The chairman and president of a major Japanese dietary supplement maker announced their resignation on Tuesday, as the company probes dozens of deaths potentially linked to products meant to lower cholesterol.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is at the centre of a health scare linked to its over-the-counter tablets containing red yeast rice, which is fermented with a mould culture.
The company's board released a damning external report on Tuesday that said the firm had failed to prioritize consumer safety and acted with an "insufficient sense of urgency".
Red yeast rice or beni koji has been used in food, alcoholic drinks and folk medicine for centuries around East Asia.
Medical studies say it can improve cholesterol levels but also warn of a risk of organ damage depending on the ingredient's chemical make-up.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said president Akihiro Kobayashi and chairman Kazumasa Kobayashi were leaving their posts. Both men belong to the firm's founding family.
The decision was made "to clarify executive responsibility over a series of actions by our company related to the 'beni koji' issue", it said in a statement.
The scandal erupted in March when the company, a household name in Japan, recalled three brands of dietary supplements after customers complained of kidney problems.
It later said it had detected a potentially toxic acid produced by the mould at one of its factories, and the government inspected the firm's facilities.
Then last month, the company said it was probing a total of 80 deaths possibly connected to its pills, and investigating whether organs other than kidneys were harmed.
At the time the government called Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's delay in reporting the number of cases under investigation "extremely regrettable".
The report by a team of external lawyers released on Tuesday also criticized the firm's handling of the matter.
It said that in mid-January and early February, the company began to receive reports of kidney problems from doctors.
"Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had never before received multiple reports of serious cases from doctors in such a short period of time," the report said. "Despite this, the company did not immediately consider disclosure to consumers, acting with an insufficient sense of urgency."
The company should have recalled the products right away and reported the incident, but it only decided to do so after conducting internal probes, the lawyers alleged.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's new president is Satoshi Yamane, previously head of sustainability policy, the company said.
Outgoing president Akihiro Kobayashi, who has expressed his intention to take responsibility for any harm caused, will remain in an executive role to manage compensation-related matters, it added.© 2024 AFP
MichaelBukakis
Wow, hope the prosecutors get moving and start making dozen’s of arrests, and rearrests
quickly. Nah, who am I kidding……?
Wandora
And there's the medieval bow again. I think seppuku would be more culturally appropriate.
sakurasuki
Resign? Usually bowing is more than enough in Japan.
wanderlust
Should at least be 'Dogeza' position, on their knees with forehead on the floor to demonstrate sincerity.
Even execs from a foreign drug maker managed that years ago.
oyatoi
As a direct result of their criminal negligence, many people are now dead. And yet all these corporate clowns have got to say for themselves is how extremely regrettable. Their only real regret is that they were caught and that it may, although even that’s unlikely, affect their retirement plans. Extremely irresponsible or blameworthy would’ve been closer to the mark, but nah, not for them the gold standard of contrition.
Gene Hennigh
In this case there were resignations. Should these guys be given the head chop? Is bowing (in addition to resigning) bad? Every thing Japan. Nothing can satisfy the anti-Japanese posters. Bandwagons everywhere.
dbsaiya
TV news already said that they will remain on the board, so these guys will collect their severance package and sit back nice and easy.
Aly Rustom
Yup. They bowed.
Over. Done With. Gone.
Moving on...
spinningplates
So...if I'm ever forced to face jail time. I can just quit my job instead??
TheLizardKing
Lmao, what a time to be alive.
GBR48
That is a lot of dead people. You have to wonder how many more may have been affected to a lesser extent or who have not connected illness to these products.
Japan needs clear blue water between pharma products that undergo appropriate internationally-recognised testing and popular folk remedies that have been around since the Edo period. They shouldn't be next to each other on pharmacy shelves, either.
Fighto!
Bit late now. They should have acted when they found out their company was producing dangerous and deadly products- instead of covering things up. It will be good if many employees are jailed.
Hopefully Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals is now wound up permanently.
RIP to the many victims of these horrible people.
WoodyLee
Where are the Prosecutors???
WoodyLee
I can't even buy any Pharmaceutical products at the local drug store without and age or ID check, and NO self service check out for any of these products, so how did this company managed to get the approval to sell it's products over the counter, this is what needs to be investigated, Who got paid to make this happen???
bo
People blindly believe and these companies are taking advantage of that .Most prob loads more we haven't heard about yet
opheliajadefeldt
Oh well, just a little Bow and all is forgiven, these executives are criminals, no more, no less, they put these unsafe products on the market and did not give a da**. They will not lose their well paid jobs, and will receive very generous bonuses, and will be able to retire with no pain of a guilty conscience.......Oh, but they have already bowed in public, so no guilt is necessary, just move on. And yet another case of the Japanese prosecutors doing a wonderful job...../s
Lindsay
Does resigning mean they will not face criminal charges?
Mike_Oxlong
Too little, too late. Zero sense of responsibility, just face-saving at this point. At least the blood of eighty souls on their hands.
sf2k
80 deaths and no one goes to jail. Ghosen escaped and they still want him back in jail. This is why Japan can't be taken seriously
Richard Burgan
Resign to take responsibility? Translation: Running away from the heat. How about staying to fix the problem? That's taking responsibility. (If there's an actual crime involved don't let them resign, fire them.)
kohakuebisu
Aside from the actual danger of their product, these people, and many others, are guilty of spreading the myth that health is just about doing whatever you want and then popping some magic snake oil pill that will solve all your problems. Don't do exercise, don't eat healthily, don't get enough sleep, just pay 6000 yen a month for our pills and you will be genki!
Just as a warning but these tablets are aimed at lowering cholesterol. Last week, my wife mistakenly bought a large bag of what she thought was shredded cheese. The product looks identical to cheese but is called "low cholesterol shred" in katakana. It is actually fake cheese made with starch and vegetable oil. It is easily the worst tasting food we have bought in years. It is sold right next to actual cheese in the regular cabinet in a normal supermarket. Do not mistakenly buy this product. I would happily put the remaining 90% of the packet straight in the bin.
rzadigi
Hopefully the victims’ families will put together a class action lawsuit and suck this company dry.
Executives losing jobs is in no way a deterrent to other companies that produce dangerous products. More like an inducement.
wallace
The government and company investigations have not finished.
MeatStick12
Is anyone interested in a good on a case of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical products? Looking to move these ASAP. Cash only. No refunds.
Eastmann
bowing is over lets go back to business and start to annoy TV viewers with your annoying ads.
as soon as 1-2-3
virusrex
It could improve cholesterol levels, but that is not likely (at least not to a degree that would make a difference clinically) unless it is purified and concentrated to a stable dosage, unfortunately the risks that come with the supplement are much easier to get.
That is the thing, supplements are poorly regulated and allowed to be sold without any of the controls and tests that are required from pharmaceutical products, which means that these kind of problems and fatal victims are recurrent and will keep happening just because the multibillionaire supplement industry can get away with the false claim that natural means safe. People may remember this is completely false for a few months, but after that business as usual until the next lethal scandal happens.
No amount of punishment for the companies is going to solve this, what is necessary is for supplements to be treated as every other medical intervention and be allowed to be sold only if they pass proper tests of safety and efficacy. Unfortunately this is not going to happen anytime soon.
Raw Beer
I always make an effort to avoid the low or no cholesterol versions, but I recently made the same mistake as your wife. I agree no cholesterol cheese tastes awful, and is likely much less healthy than regular cheese.
For most people, high cholesterol, even high LDL, is not a problem. I make no effort to limit my cholesterol consumption. Perhaps if less people were brainwashed into fearing cholesterol, less people would have purchased the red yeast rice, and less (or no) people would have died....
Raw Beer
I agree, but pharmaceutical products are heavily regulated by regulators that can be bought off, and the multitrillionaire pharma industry can get away with the false claim that regulated and approved means safe.