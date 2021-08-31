Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boxes of unused COVID-19 medical goods dumped at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO

Hundreds of boxes full of unused coronavirus-related medical goods for the Tokyo Olympics, including gloves, gowns and masks, worth a total of 5 million yen, were found to the have been thrown away, the Games' organizing committee said Tuesday.

The committee apologized for the mismanagement as the items, supplied to the medical offices of nine venues, could have been transferred to facilities battling an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.

The medical supplies were left over partly because the Olympics, which ended Aug 8, were held without spectators at almost all venues, officials of the committee said.

The officials said they had discarded the supplies as they could not find places to keep them. The disposal was found on Sunday in the process of cleaning and closing four venues in Tokyo and five others in Hokkaido, Fukushima, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, they said.

Of the 52,200 gowns procured, some 3,400 were discarded. The venues had 5,600 boxes of masks each containing 50 pieces and 5,200 bottles of hand disinfectants, out of which 660 and 380 were dumped, respectively, according to the officials.

"We did not instruct each venue what to do in advance," said one of the officials, admitting it was the organizing body's mishandling.

The committee provided medical supplies unused at some other venues for free to facilities dealing with COVID-19 patients, they said, adding that it will prevent recurrences of such mistakes after the 13-day Tokyo Paralympics close on Sunday.

What a waste! Do people here need to be instructed about everything? Common sense to donate them to the necessary establishments when you have unused medical goods, this is worse than the discarded bento boxes

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Our hard earned taxes going to waste, in a literal sense. Unbelievable.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And here a few months ago in Osaka I am wondering whether I should bring my unused raincoat down to the hospital for the poor staff because the governor is saying they are flat out desperate??

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The "compact" and "ecological" Olympics. Well at least they had cardboard beds.

"We did not instruct each venue what to do in advance,"

There's a raging epidemic happening in that city. Common sense would instruct you the hospitals... oh, never mind.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The committee apologized for the mismanagement as the items

After wasting those bento another mismanaged ?

https://japantoday.com/category/national/olympics-games-organizers-admit-to-wasting-about-4-000-boxes-of-food

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Shameful waste could have gone to hospitals and clinics.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

