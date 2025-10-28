8-year-old boy survives after being hit by train in Fukuoka

An 8-year-old boy was hit by a train and dragged beneath it on Wednesday morning in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan, but managed to survive without any major injuries, police said.

The train was entering a station when it hit the third grader as he was trying to cross the track at an unmanned crossing.

Despite being dragged under the train, the boy, who was on his way to school, managed to crawl out by himself, having sustained only minor injuries, according to the police, who received an emergency call at around 7:45 a.m.

Some 50 passengers were on board the two-car train at the time of the accident in Nakama, but none of them were hurt, according to Chikuho Electric Railroad.

