national

Boy walks on shinkansen track for 4 km, disrupting service

2 Comments
OSAKA

A boy appearing to be elementary school age was found walking on tracks of the Sanyo shinkansen line in western Japan on Saturday, disrupting bullet train services, the train operator said.

West Japan Railway Co said a station worker noticed a person entered the tracks at Okayama Station around 4:40 p.m., and about 70 minutes later the boy was taken into protective custody at a spot around 4 kilometers east of the station.

JR West suspended high-speed train operations between Shin-Osaka and Higashi-Hiroshima because of the intrusion, causing up to a 90 minute delay.

Wonder if this kid saw the movie "Stand By Me"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The situation presented at hand is quite incomprehensible and thus conceived as insane, does my understanding find fault with thou??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

