Boy with measles visited Osaka Expo; officials urge caution

A boy from Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo who tested positive for measles visited the World Exposition in Osaka on June 21, local governments said Saturday, urging other visitors to exercise caution due to possible exposure.

The local governments said the boy, identified only as being between the ages of 10 and 19, may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people at the venue. He was there from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visiting at least eight pavilions, including those of the European Union and Cambodia.

Visitors arriving by private car have been encouraged to park at one of three designated lots and take shuttle buses to the venue. The boy boarded a shuttle around 8 a.m. and again for his return trip, traveling to and from Sakai near Osaka.

The boy developed symptoms, including a fever, on the same day. He visited a medical facility and tested positive on Thursday.

As the measles virus is believed to survive in the air for no more than two hours, there is no longer any risk of infection for those using the facilities the boy visited, according to the Osaka prefectural government.

The incubation period for measles is typically 10 to 12 days, but can extend up to 21 days. Authorities advise those who may have been exposed to monitor their health for three weeks after potential contact, the government said.

