Models wear the Premium Friday Bra in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
national

Bra maker does its bit for Premium Friday

3 Comments
TOKYO

Women's lingerie maker Triumph International (Japan) Ltd is doing its bit to promote the government-sponsored initiative, Premium Friday.

Premium Friday is a campaign that started in February, in which the government urges people to leave work at 3 p.m. on the last Friday every month in the hope that it will boost consumer spending.

On Wednesday, Triumph unveiled a special Premium Friday Bra.

The Premium Friday bras feature built-in purses in the cups and an alarm clock that sounds at 3 p.m. to remind the wearer to get out of the office and into the shops.

Triumph releases promotional bras twice a year, that often reflect the latest trend.

In my opinion, if you are going to promote a bra, it would sell better in my opinion, if they used one that actually fits to the shape of the model.

The two models are pretty, of course, but those bras look like they are going slide down to their waists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What lovely smiles. Bizarre bras though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wouldn't kick them out of bed for eating crackers.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

