Bra maker does its bit for Premium Friday

Women's lingerie maker Triumph International (Japan) Ltd is doing its bit to promote the government-sponsored initiative, Premium Friday.

Premium Friday is a campaign that started in February, in which the government urges people to leave work at 3 p.m. on the last Friday every month in the hope that it will boost consumer spending.

On Wednesday, Triumph unveiled a special Premium Friday Bra.

The Premium Friday bras feature built-in purses in the cups and an alarm clock that sounds at 3 p.m. to remind the wearer to get out of the office and into the shops.

Triumph releases promotional bras twice a year, that often reflect the latest trend.

© Japan Today