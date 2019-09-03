Tokyo Metro testing audio guidance system using QR codes for visually impaired passengers

Tokyo Metro has started testing an audio guidance system that can assist visually impaired passengers with directions in train stations.

The user-friendly system has been installed at Shinkiba and Tatsumi stations along the Yurakucho subway line. Visually impaired commuters can receive audio directions by scanning a QR code installed on the Braille blocks with a smartphone camera.

In 2018, the experiment was carried out at one station. This year, however, Tokyo Metro confirmed that the audio guidance system can effectively be used at multiple stations.

It's not uncommon for visually impaired commuters to get lost at bustling train stations when using Braille blocks alone. Based on the results of the tests, Tokyo Metro has announced plans to expand the installation of these QR-coded stickers in other stations as well.

