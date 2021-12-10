Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Britain lifting post-Fukushima restrictions on Japan food imports

0 Comments
TOKYO

The British government has started the process to lift import restrictions on farm products from Japan, a measure imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, potentially clearing the hurdles for such imports as early as next spring, the farm ministry said Friday.

In its assessment of the possible health risks from Japanese food imports, Britain has concluded that removing the import restrictions would not affect consumers in the country.

As part of the domestic procedure, Britain will solicit public comments on the policy change by February before making a formal decision, said the Japanese ministry of agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

A total of 23 farm products such as mushrooms, bamboo shoots and bonito from Fukushima and eight other prefectures are currently subject to the import restrictions, requiring proof of having passed a check for radioactive materials when these products are shipped into Britain.

The eight prefectures are Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, Gunma, Niigata, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka.

If the restrictions are lifted, the certificates of origin now required for these farm products harvested or processed in Japanese prefectures other than the nine will also become unnecessary for exporting to Britain.

According to the farm ministry, the export value of Japanese farm products to Britain amounted to 4.5 billion yen ($39.7 million) in 2010. But it fell to 3.7 billion yen in 2012 following the nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March the previous year.

Japanese farm exports to Britain recovered to 5.6 billion yen in 2020.

Japan plans to continue urging the removal of import restrictions by the 13 countries and regions such as China and South Korea that maintain them due to safety concerns.

The United States lifted its import restrictions on Japanese farm products in September, while the European Union eased part of its restrictions in October.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Just shows how desperate post Brexit Britain has become.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo