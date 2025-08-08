 Japan Today
national

British aircraft carrier group to visit Japan

TOKYO

A British aircraft carrier strike group is set to visit eastern Japan for three weeks from next Tuesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The aircraft carrier the Prince of Wales, the destroyer the Dauntless and the Norwegian frigate the Roald Amundsen are all slated to make a port call in Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, the ministry said Friday in a press release.

The Prince of Wales will move to Tokyo on Aug. 28 and stay there until Sept. 2, while the Roald Amundsen will make a four-day stay in the capital from Aug. 19, the ministry said.

Japan remains "committed to proactively contributing to regional peace and stability in close coordination with like-minded partners" including Britain and Norway, the ministry said.

It will be the second such British naval visit, as Japan hosted an aircraft carrier strike group in 2021 led by the Queen Elizabeth, according to the ministry.

Japan and Britain, both U.S. allies, have been boosting their defense collaboration including a trilateral project with Italy to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

