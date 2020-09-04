Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Hokusai drawings are available to view online and will feature in a future, free exhibition Photo: BRITISH MUSEUM/AFP
national

British Museum acquires 'lost' drawings of Japan's Hokusai

0 Comments
LONDON

The British Museum said Thursday it had acquired 103 "lost" drawings from the 19th century of Japanese artist Hokusai, whose internationally renowned work includes the iconic "The Great Wave".

The black-and-white drawings were composed in 1829, when Hokusai was 70, as illustrations for an unpublished book. They resurfaced in Paris in 2019 after they were last publicly recorded at an auction in 1948.

The British Museum, which boasts one of the world's largest Hokusai collections outside Japan, said they were especially significant coming from a period when the artist was thought to be creatively quiet following a series of personal crises.

Their subjects range from the religious and historical to the mythological, and include previously unknown features of Hokusai's oeuvre such as a musing on the origins of human culture in ancient China, the London museum said in a statement.

"These works are a major new re-discovery, expanding considerably our knowledge of the artist's activities at a key period in his life and work," honorary research fellow Tim Clark said.

"All 103 pieces are treated with the customary fantasy, invention and brush skill found in Hokusai's late works and it is wonderful that they can finally be enjoyed by the many lovers of his art worldwide," he said.

The drawings are available to view online and will feature in a future, free exhibition, the museum said.

Globally, Hokusai is best known for his series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji", which includes the woodblock print of a giant wave threatening three boats off Japan.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo