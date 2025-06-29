British naval carrier group to visit Japan in show of defense ties

A British aircraft carrier strike group will visit Japan from August to September, marking the first such move in about four years to demonstrate deeper bilateral security cooperation.

From the group, the aircraft carrier the Prince of Wales, along with the destroyer the Dauntless as well as the Norwegian frigate the Roald Amundsen, are all set to make port calls in Tokyo and Yokosuka near the capital, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Japan welcomes the visit as a demonstration of the British commitment to peace and stability, the ministry said, adding the security environment surrounding the Asian country has become increasingly severe and uncertain.

This will be the second time Japan has hosted a British aircraft carrier strike group, following a visit in 2021 led by the Queen Elizabeth, according to the ministry.

Japan and Britain, both U.S. allies, have been ramping up their defense collaboration, including a trilateral joint project with Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

