COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
In this June 4, 2018, file photo, Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for 30 years, plays with his son at a Tokyo park. Photo: AP file
national

Brokerage worker loses paternity leave appeal in Japan

6 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

A Japanese court on Friday rejected a request by a former brokerage manager to get his job back after he took paternity leave at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

The case of Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for three decades, has become a symbol of the fight against what is called “paternity harassment,” or patahara.

Working women have long complained about such treatment when they take maternity leave. Wood is among a handful of fathers who have filed cases.

“They took everything the company said at face value," he said of the Tokyo District Court's ruling.

“There are millions of victims out there. And so from that perspective, this court case is no longer my court case. It's a court case for millions of people out there who have been harassed,” he said.

Wood said he would appeal.

In an 80-page ruling, the court said it did not find “reasonable grounds" for believing there was harassment. It also criticized Wood for asserting harassment, including telling his story to the media, instead of trying to work out the problem with the company.

Wood alleged in a 2017 petition that he was harassed and forced from his job after taking paternity leave when his son was born in 2015.

The company, which denies he was harassed, dismissed him in 2018. It said the ruling showed the court backed its views, and that it would continue its efforts to provide a good working environment for all employees.

During earlier court testimony, Akihiro Kiyomi, Wood’s former boss, and Chiharu Abe, who took over Wood’s job at the company, said they reduced his workload after his child was born because they thought he needed to take it easy as a single father.

But they acknowledged they had not consulted Wood and appeared not to know Wood had hired full-time help.

Wood had applied for paternity leave, but the company refused to give it. Wood’s son was born prematurely and so he rushed to see him without receiving permission. When he returned to work in 2016, chunks of his former assignments were gone and he was stripped of responsibilities, according to court testimony.

The government, worried about Japan’s shrinking population and a birth rate that's among the lowest in the world, has made parental leave a policy priority. On the books, Japan has relatively generous parental leave measures which allow absences of up to 12 months.

But actual practice frequently doesn't live up to the law. Wood’s case has drawn considerable attention, and an online petition has drawn thousands of signatures of support.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
another reason not to work in Japan

4 ( +5 / -1 )

"(The court) also criticized Wood for ...telling his story to the media"

That's why he lost. He made Japanese people lose face. No Japanese court would ever find in your favour if you embarrass Japanese people, regardless of how right you are.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

You can't ask for your job back, but make the company look bad in public. Don't know which country this would work in... Apart from that not enough information to know who is right... Leaving in 2015, back in 2016... ?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What more can you expect from the pathetic Japanese Judiciary system!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

How dare he put his family before work!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

It is clear that the Japanese don’t like the adversarial nature of common law legal proceedings. Wood should have done the decent Japanese thing and stabbed his former employers in the back.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

criticized Wood for asserting harassment, including telling his story to the media, instead of trying to work out the problem with the company.

Really? Clearly this court doesn't understand that the reason he's in court in the first place is because he couldn't work it out with the company. Companys in Japan will always come from an overwhelming position of power as the laws do nothing for workers. What makes this situation so frustrating is that it is not an uncommon situation. Merely a situation where someone tried to do something which is the rarity in the situation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

But actual practice frequently doesn't live up to the law.

sums up the Japanese "Justice" system .

Hunter James

What more can you expect from the pathetic Japanese Judiciary system!

Let me quote a verse from Edwin Starr's "War". (song at the end of the movie Rush Hour)

What is it good for? Absolutely Nothing!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

