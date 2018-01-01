Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brother, sister found dead in apparent suicide

TOKYO

A 40-year-old man and his sister, who was in her 30s, were found dead in the man’s apartment in Tokyo on Sunday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Takeshi Sumikawa, who runs a pachinko parlor, and his sister, were found at around 2 p.m. in the bathroom of Sumikawa’s apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Sumikawa went to work as usual on Saturday but when he didn’t show up on Sunday, the pachinko parlor contacted his estranged wife who then went over to Sumikawa’s apartment. She called police after she found the bathroom door locked.

Police said a brazier and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found in the bathroom. The window was taped shut, leading them to believe Sumikawa and his sister killed themselves in the bathroom. Police said a note written by the sister said she wanted to die, but did not elaborate further.

Sumikawa and his wife had two children. Sumikawa’s sister also lived with them. However, in February 2017, Sumikawa’s wife took the two children and moved out.


Police said a brazier and remnants of charcoal briquettes were found in the bathroom. 

Is the brazier really worth mentioning? Did they also find soap and shampoo?

The new year is the peak season for suicides worldwide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As sad as it is, very glad that this was 'only' a joint suicide, and not a murder-suicide involving his wife and children.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

