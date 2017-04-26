Buddhist temple in Kyoto pays monks after unpaid overtime work claimed

A Buddhist temple in Kyoto has paid two monks who used to work there a combined 6.6 million yen for years of unpaid overtime work after they demanded it through a union, people involved in the case said Wednesday.

The monks worked at a training facility within Higashi Honganji, a major temple in Kyoto city, as nonregular workers from November 2013 until their employment was terminated last month, occasionally logging up to 130 hours in overtime a month.

The Kyoto Union, a labor union that helped the monks pursue their claim, the temple and others involved in the case subsequently learned that the temple had failed to keep tabs on the number of hours worked.

They also learned that the temple had forged an illegal agreement with a union for temple staff back in 1973 that stipulated the temple would not pay staff for overtime work, case sources said. Thus the temple is suspected of not paying monks for overtime work for over 40 years.

"Our biggest problem was that we had not kept tabs on how our employees were actually working," the temple said in a statement.

