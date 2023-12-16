Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Building management firm ordered to pay damages over death of student killed in landslide

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

The Yokohama District Court has ordered the company that manages an apartment building in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, to pay 1.07 million yen in compensation to the family of an 18-year-old high school student who was killed when she was buried by a small landslide while walking through a residential area on Feb 5, 2020.

The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill beneath the apartment building collapsed onto the street below, Kyodo News reported.

Although the lower part of the hill had been reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and sent around 42.5 cubic meters of earth tumbling down.

The girl was buried by about two meters of dirt on the road, which was strewn with rocks, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.

The court heard that the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident and repeatedly asked the building management company to do reinforcement work.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

1 million yen for a life. So cheap.

So sad for managing responsibility.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog