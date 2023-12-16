Building management firm ordered to pay damages over death of student killed in landslide

The Yokohama District Court has ordered the company that manages an apartment building in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, to pay 1.07 million yen in compensation to the family of an 18-year-old high school student who was killed when she was buried by a small landslide while walking through a residential area on Feb 5, 2020.

The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill beneath the apartment building collapsed onto the street below, Kyodo News reported.

Although the lower part of the hill had been reinforced by concrete, the upper section collapsed and sent around 42.5 cubic meters of earth tumbling down.

The girl was buried by about two meters of dirt on the road, which was strewn with rocks, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.

The court heard that the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident and repeatedly asked the building management company to do reinforcement work.

