national

Bullet train services affected after station overrun in northeast Japan

TOKYO

A bullet train overran a station in northeastern Japan by some 500 meters on Wednesday, causing suspensions and delays of shinkansen (bullet train) services to and from Tokyo, East Japan Railway Co said.

The train bound for Shinjo from Tokyo failed to stop at JR Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m., with the operator investigating whether snow accumulation at the site may have played a role in the incident.

The train was operating again by around 9:50 a.m., but the incident affected about 31,500 people as at least 29 services were canceled or partially suspended, while 45 were delayed for up to 2 hours and 20 minutes on the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita shinkansen lines.

