Bullet train services disrupted after man walks onto tracks looking for smartphone

Bullet train services on the Tokaido Shinkansen line were disrupted for 37 minutes on Saturday night after a man walked onto the tracks at JR Shizuoka Station, looking for his smartphone.

The incident occurred at around 9:35 p.m., Chubu Shimbun reported. A station employee pressed the emergency stop button after he saw the man walking on the tracks. According to JR Tokai, this caused delays of up to 37 minutes on 17 inbound and outbound lines, affecting approximately 14,000 people.

Police said the man, who is a Buddhist monk in his 30s from Yamanashi Prefecture, returned to the platform after a few minutes and said he thought he had dropped his smartphone on the tracks but that he must have been mistaken.

© Japan Today