Bullet train ticket machines crash across Japan

Ticket machines crashed at some stations on shinkansen bullet train lines across Japan on Friday, due to a technical glitch.
The machines went down in the morning at stations including Shin-Yokohama near Tokyo, and Nagoya, with Railway Information Systems Co saying problems occurred after a system upgrade.
The company, founded by bullet train operators, said machines froze each time passengers tried to buy unreserved return tickets. The cause is still under investigation.
A woman in her 50s, who was on her way back to Nagoya from Shin-Yokohama, said, "I had to wait in a line for 30 minutes at a ticket counter. It was very inconvenient."© KYODO
Curtis Garrison
Hahhhaa we’ve been on Shinkansen Bullet Trains countless times. They are always on time within seconds of scheduled time! Compared to our terrible domestic air flights in the USA, it’s hilarious to hear someone complain about waiting 30 minutes Hahahaha
Alex Einz
nothing to laugh about ,just because your crappy american systems are garbage means nothing to any developed nation.
30min is a huge delay and should be coming with monetary reimbursement.