Bullet train ticket machines crash across Japan

Ticket machines crashed at some stations on shinkansen bullet train lines across Japan on Friday, due to a technical glitch.

The machines went down in the morning at stations including Shin-Yokohama near Tokyo, and Nagoya, with Railway Information Systems Co saying problems occurred after a system upgrade.

The company, founded by bullet train operators, said machines froze each time passengers tried to buy unreserved return tickets. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman in her 50s, who was on her way back to Nagoya from Shin-Yokohama, said, "I had to wait in a line for 30 minutes at a ticket counter. It was very inconvenient."

