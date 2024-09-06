Bullet trains halted on east, central Japan sections after fatal incident

Bullet train services on some eastern and central Japan sections were temporarily halted Saturday following a fatal accident on a parallel track near Tokyo, their operator said.

Services were suspended on the Tokyo-Sendai, Tokyo-Niigata and Tokyo-Nagano sections of the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines, respectively, between about 10:35 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., according to JR East.

A man believed to be in his teens or 20s jumped in front of a commuter train at Kita-Toda Station on the Saikyo Line in Saitama Prefecture, forcing the operator to check the safety of the parallel shinkansen tracks, the company and police said. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

One train on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line was canceled due to the accident, while a total of 34 trains on the three bullet train lines were delayed by up to 80 minutes, affecting around 13,700 people, said JR East.

