Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bunch of grapes fetches ¥1.4 mil, hitting record for 3rd straight year

3 Comments
KANAZAWA

A bunch of high-end red grapes sold Friday in central Japan for 1.4 million yen in the season's first auction, up 100,000 yen from the year before and setting a record for the third straight year.

Hsieh Ming-ta, who runs Yumaowu, an upscale Japanese supermarket chain in Taiwan, bought the "Ruby Roman" grapes through a wholesaler in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, where the variety was developed and is exclusively grown.

"I want to introduce Ruby Roman to the people of Taiwan. When you think about the (grape) producers' year of hard work, 1.4 million yen is cheap," Hsieh, 66, said.

For this season's first auction Friday, a record-high 253 bunches of Ruby Roman were shipped.

"Sunny days with high temperatures continued just before harvesting, so we were able to pick grapes with increased sweetness," said Mitsuo Maruyama, 46, deputy head of the Ruby Roman research group, a body made up of grape growers in the prefecture.

The Ruby Roman, whose grapes are each about the size of a ping-pong ball, is known for its high sugar content and low acidity. It made its market debut in August 2008.

Premium fruits and other luxury foods tend to fetch very high prices at first auctions in Japan, with buyers often using successful bids for promotional purposes.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

I hope the ruby roman tasted nice

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Idiot. I won't even spend 1,000 yen for grapes in Japan. They're overpriced enough as they are.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Agricultural products in Japan in general are extortionly expensive compared to other countries. Thank you, Japan, for caring about the elderly farmers more than the average man!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog