A bunch of Ruby Roman table grapes that fetched 1.1 million yen at the season's first auction in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Bunch of premium table grapes fetches ¥1.1 mil at auction

4 Comments
KANAZAWA

A bunch of premium table grapes fetched 1.1 million yen Tuesday in the year's first auction at a Kanazawa wholesale market, slightly lower than the record 1.11 million yen registered last year.

In Japan, it is customary for bidders to auction off the first crop of certain food products at a higher than market price. The products are then used for display, sold later at normal cost or served free to people.

Supermarket chain operator Yamanari Shoji Co in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa purchased the latest Ruby Roman grapes after a wholesaler made a successful bid for the bunch, which was among the batch of 36 auctioned off at the market.

The latest bid marks the fourth straight year the price has surpassed the 1 million mark.

Ruby Roman, developed by the Ishikawa prefectural government over a period of 14 years, is known for its high sugar content and some of the grapes reach the size of golf balls, according to a local agricultural cooperative.

The cooperative expects 26,000 bunches to be shipped this year.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
$10,000 for one bunch of grapes? We all know this is just an advertising gimmick but damn donate that money towards the flood victims instead

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If that money isn't going to charity that's dispicable.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hmmm... if people want to buy that amount, well, do it.

I think it is ridiculous...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'll be holding an auction for my first picking of spinach in my back yard.

Let me hear the bidding start at.￥100,000......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

