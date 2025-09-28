 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
1st sleeper bus
Photo shows a lie-flat seat for express overnight buses introduced by Kochi Ekimae Kanko in Kochi Prefecture . Image: Kyodo
national

Bus company introduces Japan's 1st service with lie-flat seats

2 Comments
KOCHI

A Japanese company will begin operating the country's first overnight bus with lie-flat seats from November after its trial of the service proved popular.

Kochi Ekimae Kanko, a bus operator in western Japan, has repeatedly received passenger feedback that overnight bus rides can be physically tiring and concluded there is enough demand for buses with lie-flat seats.

The company trialed the seats, which can be converted into two tiers of beds, on its 13-hour service between Kochi Prefecture and Tokyo. During the trial in August, an upper bed seat cost 12,000 yen one way, while a lower bed seat was 10,000 yen. The fares for the regular service are yet to be announced.

Each flatbed is 180 centimeters in length and 48 cm in width, equipped with privacy curtains and safety rails.

Buses with flatbeds have already been in service in other countries, including the United States and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Some Japanese bus companies considered introducing such services by installing sleeping berths, but they were unable to meet safety standards.

Kochi Ekimae Kanko met road traffic safety requirements by developing convertible seats instead of using sleeping berths. It took the bus operator about 10 years to develop the convertible seats with a local company.

Tetsuya Kimura, a professor of safety engineering at Nagaoka University of Technology, said the transport ministry has necessary road safety requirements in place for long-distance buses, but it should monitor new services offering passenger comfort such as the Kochi Ekimae Kanko's to "ensure safety for people of all ages and physical characteristics."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Great idea. I took one in Vietnam. I wonder if there's any chance of grabbing a shower after arrival?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Finally Japanese company realize that, people can have back pain after long trip if passenger sleep in the normal bus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo