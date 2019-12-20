Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bus company ordered to pay ¥88 mil over fatal 2016 crash

0 Comments
SAITAMA

The Saitama District Court ordered Friday a charter bus company and its president to pay about 88 million yen in damages to relatives of a student who was killed, along with 14 others, in a 2016 crash.

The 19-year-old male university student was a passenger of a packed ski tour bus run by the Tokyo-based company ESP when it veered off a road in Karuizawa, central Japan, after hitting a guardrail at speeds of 96 kilometers per hour in the early hours of Jan. 15, 2016, according to the suit.

In the accident, the 65-year-old bus driver Hiroshi Tsuchiya and another driver, as well as 12 other university students, were killed. Twenty-six others were injured.

Three relatives of the student filed the suit in December last year, seeking 150 million yen in compensation.

The plaintiffs had claimed Tsuchiya lacked proper driving skills and that the company had failed to give him adequate training.

Papers on ESP President Misaku Takahashi were sent to prosecutors in June 2017 on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining