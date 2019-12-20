Bus company ordered to pay ¥88 mil over fatal 2016 crash

The Saitama District Court ordered Friday a charter bus company and its president to pay about 88 million yen in damages to relatives of a student who was killed, along with 14 others, in a 2016 crash.

The 19-year-old male university student was a passenger of a packed ski tour bus run by the Tokyo-based company ESP when it veered off a road in Karuizawa, central Japan, after hitting a guardrail at speeds of 96 kilometers per hour in the early hours of Jan. 15, 2016, according to the suit.

In the accident, the 65-year-old bus driver Hiroshi Tsuchiya and another driver, as well as 12 other university students, were killed. Twenty-six others were injured.

Three relatives of the student filed the suit in December last year, seeking 150 million yen in compensation.

The plaintiffs had claimed Tsuchiya lacked proper driving skills and that the company had failed to give him adequate training.

Papers on ESP President Misaku Takahashi were sent to prosecutors in June 2017 on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and injury.

