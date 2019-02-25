Bus driver refuses ride to passenger in wheelchair

A bus driver in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture refused a ride to a passenger in a wheelchair because he was worried about being late, its operator Matsudo Shin-Keisei Bus said Tuesday.

The driver told the passenger he had only 30 seconds to ready the bus -- equipped with a wheelchair ramp and strap -- before its scheduled departure, leaving the passenger to wait for the next one, the company said.

The driver told the company he regrets "making the wrong decision," according to a Matsudo Shin-Keisei Bus official.

The story came to light after the passenger told the driver of the bus he later boarded, last Friday morning.

Matsudo Shin-Keisei said all its buses are equipped to transport passengers in wheelchairs, adding that it will ensure all drivers understand that the need to serve passengers appropriately comes before operating a bus on time.

