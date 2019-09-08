Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Butcher creates emergency food edible for infants and pets

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 42-year-old butcher in western Japan has developed an emergency food that can also be eaten by infants and pets when families take shelter with limited resources in times of disaster.

Akihiko Yasui, who runs a butcher shop in Habikino, Osaka Prefecture, says his experience in a powerful typhoon last September inspired him to create such an emergency food.

Although his house was unharmed by the storm, his store was damaged with windows broken. At the time, Yasui had worried about how to take care of his pet chihuahua should he need to evacuate.

While looking into the matter, he also learned that many pets suffered at shelters due to a lack of pet food and water following torrential rains in western Japan in July of last year.

After the typhoon, Yasui continued to study methods for taking shelter with pets, eventually earning a private license this spring in pet management during disasters.

His newly developed emergency food -- dubbed "Sonae," or "preparedness" in Japanese -- features horse meat, a source of protein known to cause few allergy problems.

While adding brown rice and vegetables to the recipe, he took care to limit the amount of salt and increase moisture to prevent pets from suffering dehydration.

The emergency food, which can be kept at room temperature for about a year, sells in 250-gram packs at Yasui's store for 864 yen ($8).

"If you evacuate from home with this, you can secure food for your family and pets for the time being," he said. "My dog also ate the food willingly while I was developing it."

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo