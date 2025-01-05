 Japan Today
The annual tuna auction attracts a bidding frenzy Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
national

Tuna fetches ¥207 mil at year's 1st auction in Tokyo

3 Comments
TOKYO

The top bidder at a Tokyo fish market said they paid 207 million yen for a tuna on Sunday, the second highest price ever paid at an annual prestigious new year auction.

Michelin-starred sushi restauranteurs, the Onodera Group, bought for the 276-kilogram bluefin tuna, roughly the size and weight of a motorbike.

It is the second highest price paid at the opening auction of the year in Tokyo's main fish market since comparable data started being collected in 1999.

The powerful buyers have now paid the top price for five years straight -- winning bragging rights and a lucrative frenzy of media attention in Japan.

"The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction. "Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."

The Onodera Group paid 114 million yen for the top tuna last year.

But the highest ever auction price was 333.6 million yen for a 278 kilogram bluefin in 2019, as the fish market was moved from its traditional Tsukiji area to a modern facility in nearby Toyosu.

The record bid was made by self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who operates the Sushi Zanmai national restaurant chain.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the new year tunas commanded only a fraction of their usual top prices, as the public were discouraged from dining out and restaurants had limited operations.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Typical waste of money. They should put that money to better use helping people that need it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Like I said it’s a crazy waste of money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The powerful buyers have now paid the top price for five years straight -- winning bragging rights and a lucrative frenzy of media attention in Japan.

Let me guess after spending this outrageous sum on tuna they do not pay the foreign technical trainees they recruit en masse a living wage.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Food-Beverage/Japan-food-service-firm-expands-worker-training-in-Southeast-Asia

Late Stage Capitalism in a nutshell.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

