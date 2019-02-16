Cabinet OKs limiting health insurance coverage to Japan residents

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved a bill Friday that will make the country's health insurance program for employees applicable only to workers and their dependents residing in the country to prevent abuse by people living overseas.
Japan is seeking to revise the system as it prepares to open up and accept more foreign workers from April. The planned revision is aimed at blocking the use of the national health insurance by foreigners who have never lived in Japan, including relatives of such incoming laborers.
The new insurance system is expected to take effect in April 2020, a year after Japan starts accepting more blue-collar foreign workers under a new visa program to tackle labor shortages in the rapidly aging country.
The current Japanese employee health insurance system covers workers' dependents living abroad, but authorities have faced difficulties in checking whether they are actually kin or financially dependent on the workers.
Medical workers have reported cases in which foreign nationals received expensive healthcare as family dependents of workers in Japan and had the costs partially covered by the Japanese insurance system, prompting some conservative lawmakers to call for a revision of the scheme.
As exceptions, the health ministry plans to introduce ordinances to allow Japanese health insurance coverage for those who are temporarily living overseas for study or work regardless of nationality.
The cabinet also approved a bill to amend legislation so that people could present national ID cards known as My Number cards in place of standard health insurance certificates of the state-run scheme. Japan plans to introduce the system from March 2021.
Through another law revision, the government also aims to link state medical and nursing care databases and provide anonymized information to users such as research organizations and drug makers for a fee.
In the face of an aging population and falling birthrate, the Japanese parliament passed a bill in December to attract foreign workers into its labor-hungry sectors, including construction, farming and nursing care.
It marked a major policy shift for the country, which had effectively granted working visas only to doctors, lawyers and others with professional knowledge and high skills.
The number of foreign workers in Japan has tripled over a decade to a record-high 1.46 million as of October, according to the labor ministry.
Under the new visa system, Japan will accept up to around 345,000 over the next five years.
Without taking into consideration the expected influx of foreign workers, a ministry panel forecast that the country's workforce could drop 20 percent by 2040 from 2017.© KYODO
nitpickyned
Is this a real problem? No statistics shown regarding number of fraud allegations or investigations. Will this also apply to Japanese nationals whose family members live or study abroad?... Once again, a story without requisite details.
Yubaru
Sorry, I do not trust the government protect my privacy! They created the "my number" scheme under the guise of tax collection, but it is becoming more and more invasive and our privacy is nearly gone!
gogogo
But they were not allowed to bring their families, now they a ruled off the family tree that everyone else gets benefits from. Unless you want only singles to come and marry your daughters that is what you are achieving.
Yubaru
Laws are not always made to correct a problem, but to prevent anyone from occurring in the future! There does not have to be any "details" as to why.
Does not matter if it is a problem either , it's a loophole being closed, because until now, even though there have been high profile cases of fraud and abuse(i.e. "talento" Rolla's father) , it's only been, for the most part, "Japanese" that have used the system. There are not all that many Japanese that know that the insurance system can be used for overseas expenses too! It is not highly publicized nor known.
Also, don't trust statistics put out by the Japanese government. Even people across the world are calling into question how Japan collects and disseminates information and statistics.
Andrew Crisp
Good on them - Anyone who arrives in Japan should be made to prove they health insurance, if not they should be given the immediate opportunity to purchase some to cover their stay, if they don't then they should be immediately deported.
extanker
@Andrew Crisp
I can show you my insurance card, it doesn't mean my insurance company is going to pay one dime of a medical bill I get while in a foreign country.
Are you expecting Japanese Immigration to start checking people's health insurance policy coverage as they come through the airport?
Alex Einz
glad they closed a ridiculous loophole, but it aint that big of a news really...
oh, and btw as JP resident, one is obliged by law to have an insurance ( national or workers) ,private insurance is not valid for a resident of Japan except in cases of add^on coverage.So yes immigration do check your status when you pass thru airport gates.in fact you can have your visa revoked if have been avoiding the payment.
kohakuebisu
For dependents to receive healthcare, the foreign workers would have to be on shakai hoken, which means they would have to be seishain on permanent contracts (no!) or keiyaku shain on yearly etc. contracts (unlikely). Ordinary insurance, kokumin kenko hoken, used by temporary and part time workers does not cover any dependents.
I cannot foresee many people employing guest workers as keiyaku shain, making this a non-problem. It is certainly not a headline problem, and turning it into one encourages ordinary Japanese to view guest workers with fear and suspicion. It also encourages ordinary Japanese to think that foreign workers must be on shakai hoken, i.e., they must be being employed in well paying, stable jobs. This is also very unlikely. Millions of Japanese themselves do not receive shakai hoken because their employers skirt around paying it.
Yawanna Lucas
I personally have no problem with that...
Dio
Honestly whatever Abe decides can’t be good.
JJ Jetplane
I can understand Japan’s stance because health care costs can be great. So for the government to shell out money to cover the cost of some individuals that might be abusing the system would hurt the economy.
However, the big issue here is that some visas will not allow them to bring their family members so this will be a huge factor in foreign workers not coming to Japan. Especially when that worker is the primary provider.
As for the system. It is up to the company whether they provide full insurance benefits. Year to year workers are also eligible. Also, the national insurance done through the city also allows the same kind of system so even part time workers are eligible to have their family members benefit.
My original contract with my University was Year to year. However, I am on the Shakai Hoken. This upcoming March will be the first time I will receive a 3 year contract. I’ve been with them for 3 one year contract.
smithinjapan
If they aren't paying into the health insurance plan, they shouldn't get it. However, if they are paying into it, AND living abroad, they should have access when here. I doubt that is the case for many, if any, though. As for My Number, it's a scam to get back taxes from people who haven't been paying into things like pension and health care (nor have they been receiving benefits), as well as to provide personal information to government bodies and even non-government bodies. Momii, former NHK head, said he would demand the government give access to bank account information so that they could see who is paying fees and who is not, and the government did not signal any opposition. THAT is how it will be used.
Wc62six
“So for the government to shell out money to cover the cost of some individuals that might be abusing the system would hurt the economy.”
Yup. The illegals in the US, who’ve no right to be here in 1st place, are a burden on the system too. Japan is doing the right thing. The US is not.
Alex Einz
fully employed workers in companies over certain amount of full time employees all eligible to receive workers insurance and oversight over that is extremely strict incl pension benefits
in addition, it can be cheaper to be on your own pension / insurance over certain pay bracket
Japanese insurance system is one of the best there is , no wonder that people abuse it because it allows a dependant under certain salary to be covered. This should be abolished too, in addition to absolutely no benefits for anyone not a resident. I dont want to be paying my share in to cover these freeloaders.
Scrote
How will that work, I wonder? Every adult can have a My Number card, but not every adult pays the medical insurance premiums.
kawabegawa198
Good!
JeffLee
Common sense, it seems. If you don't live here or pay into the system, why on earth would have the right to use the national health system?
M3M3M3
But only a fraction of the total cost of healthcare is financed through compulsory insurance. The rest depends on general tax revenue. If someone is paying the premiums but not Japanese taxes, they will inevitably end up being a free-rider.
Alex Einz
Scrote, every adult by law in Japan is under national health insurance, paying or not is a different issue and subject to legal punishment
Omachi
IIRC, payment is by family head of household, with the premium based upon their income. The premium amount does not increase because you have additional dependents – elderly parents, etc. If this is an issue for foreign dependents, then it should also be an issue for Japan resident dependents.
Sha
Maybe, it's their solution to stop people from letting other use their health insurance.
However, I am also skeptic on how the government handles the info provider by the My Number system.
extanker
@Alex Eins
I was replying to Andrew Crisp's notion that anyone who arrives in Japan, not just Japanese residents, should have to prove that they have health insurance.
I can say with 100% certainty that on my many visits to Japan, not once has my health insurance status been checked when going through immigration.