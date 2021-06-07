Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

California entry wins tap water prize at tasting contest; best bottled water goes to Shizuoka

3 Comments
BERKELEY SPRINGS, West Virginia

A southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second. Those competitors finished first in the category in 2008 and 2018, respectively.

Third place went to the Southwest Water Authority of Dickinson, North Dakota.

The top bottled water award was given to Ulunom in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Eldorado Natural Spring Water of Eldorado Springs, Colorado, finished second and Jasa Spring Water of Gorham, Ontario, Canada, was third.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 19 states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries. Rossarden, a town in Australia's Tasmania state, was selected as the best municipal water in the world.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second.

Oh God, no. That's my home turf. The water tastes terrible, stale and chlorineish. Then again, they have to move it through hundreds of miles of aqueducts or pump it from aquifers which are filled with purified water from treatment plants. https://www.ocwd.com/gwrs/the-process/

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Laguna,

It seems there were only 13 entries for the municipal water category (link below).

https://berkeleyspringswatertasting.com/participants/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ridiculous contest with a limited participation. Only 5 european bottled waters for example.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

