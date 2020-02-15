Canada to evacuate passengers from virus-hit cruise ship

Canada has chartered a plane to evacuate its citizens on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama, Japan, the Canadian government said in a statement late on Saturday.
Canadian passengers who exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus infection will not be permitted to board the flight and will instead be transferred to the Japanese health care system to receive appropriate care, the government said.
After arriving in Canada, the passengers will undergo a 14-day period of quarantine, the statement added.
The United States and Hong Kong have said they will send aircraft to Japan to bring back passengers from the quarantined cruise ship, which has seen the most coronavirus infections outside of China.
The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, and carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew, has been quarantined in Yokohama since Feb 3 after a man, who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan, was diagnosed with the virus.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
1 Comment
Login to comment
Yubaru
Nice to see countries finally taking some responsibility for their citizens here!
MarkX
It says if they have symptoms they are going to be left to the Japanese health care system. That is nice and all, but I hope that my country will be picking up the tab and not leaving it to the kindness of the Japanese government. We have heard so many times that the passengers are prisoners on the ship, but once they get back to their countries they will still be held like prisoners at military bases. Not sure if it will be much different. But at least we won't have to hear them bitch and complain about the terrible conditions. Or rather please tell us how great the conditions are at the next quarantine location!