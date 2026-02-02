Canadian woman dies after falling into waterfall while snowboarding off-course in Niigata

A 39-year-old Canadian woman died after falling into a waterfall while snowboarding off-course at Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort in Minamiuonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the fire department and police were notified at around 3:30 p.m. that a foreign national had fallen into a 25-meter-high waterfall, TBS reported.

The woman, who was a Canadian government employee, had been visiting Japan with a Canadian friend.

Firefighters and other personnel located her at around 5:50 p.m. and pulled her out of the waterfall at around 9:40 p.m.

She was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was traumatic hemopneumothorax, the hospital said.

