Canadian woman dies after falling into waterfall while snowboarding off-course in Niigata

A 39-year-old Canadian woman died after falling into a waterfall while snowboarding off-course at Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort in Minamiuonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday.
According to police, the fire department and police were notified at around 3:30 p.m. that a foreign national had fallen into a 25-meter-high waterfall, TBS reported.
The woman, who was a Canadian government employee, had been visiting Japan with a Canadian friend.
Firefighters and other personnel located her at around 5:50 p.m. and pulled her out of the waterfall at around 9:40 p.m.
She was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was traumatic hemopneumothorax, the hospital said.© Japan Today
Garthgoyle
Dang. Condolences to her family and loved ones.
Seems like there was another accident today at Moiwa, perhaps where the employee of the same resort lost his life a couple weeks ago.
Stay safe out there, people. Use your best judgement when venturing out.
rainyday
Seems there are a lot of fatal accidents at ski resorts these days - this is the second one in the news today alone, both involving overseas tourists.
Ramzel
The commonality is that people keep going off course.
the course is made for a reason… it’s relatively safe.
Gaijinjland
Died from having a combination of air and blood in the chest cavity… had to look that up. Does they not have English signs to clearly mark the trails?
Ah_so
It's obvious where the pistes are - you don't need English signs. She was deliberately snowboarding off-piste in a resort she likely didn't know well - obviously a very high risk thing to do.
Garthgoyle
Ramzuel
That would be a common misconception.
An Australian woman died on the chairlift in a ski resort in Nagano on Friday.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/australian-woman-dies-after-ski-lift-accident-in-central-japan
A five years old died on the belt from the parking to the ski lift.
https://japantoday.com/category/national/update1-5-year-old-boy-dies-after-being-trapped-in-ski-lift-at-resort-in-hokkaido
A 24 y/o died within the ski resort as the slope where she was had too much snow in Yuzawa (of all places).
https://japantoday.com/category/national/24-year-old-woman-dies-after-being-buried-by-snow-while-snowboarding
stickman1760
My condolences
but tourists come over here and don’t follow the rules.
quercetum
“We told them not to” is not a safety system — it’s a hope.
Resorts know — absolutely know — that riders chase powder, tree runs, and fresh lines. They rely on the thrill to attract customers. It’s the hypocrisy of monetized risk: sell the dream, disown the consequences.”
In Europe and North America, high‑risk off‑piste zones near cliffs, creeks, or avalanche gullies are often roped off, netted, patrolled, or aggressively marked with skull‑and‑crossbones‑level warnings. If Whistler can rope off a ravine, why can’t Niigata rope off a waterfall?
But instead of engineering a real barrier, they put up a polite warning and call it a day. Because proper safety costs money, and laminated signs are cheap.
WA4TKG
Another one.
Maybe some day people will do what they’re TOLD, but I doubt it
John-San
I seen people following lines into off course area not knowing that the area is prohibited or out of bounds. But than again it could be mis advantage by ignoring the ropes and signs. I have never seen out of bounds not roped off and signage. Plus every resort have a map of the ski area with out off bounds clearly marked. I am one who go into back country always alone. If I am going to give it a risk I don't want to be responsible for others nor I want them to be responsible for me. In this case she had been acompanied because it was reported quite quickly. But the recover seems to have difficulties because it took 4 hours to recover her but exposure got to her.
smithinjapan
stickman: "My condolences but tourists come over here and don’t follow the rules."
Give it a rest. Japanese deaths among those who don't follow the rules or ignore what is best for them is exponentially higher, especially with mountain climbing incidents (not exactly the same thing, but you know what I mean). And lest we forget, while not a rule to not climb on your roof during snowstorms, or eat oversized chunks of mochi, both are common sense "rules" and both are ignored, and we hear about dozens of deaths each year as a result.
TokyoLiving
A tragic consequence by not follow the rules..
Japantime
Hopefully ski resorts will introduce training courses to foreign visitors before they allow them on the resort. Too many tourists are dying as they aren’t prepared for Japanese conditions.
stickman1760
Smithinjapan
ypur comment really went over well
the difference being Japanese people pay taxes
these foreign tourists who get themselves into trouble skiing and require costly rescue efforts don’t
John-San
Stockman : this person will be paying for her recovery. Those who are responsible for her estate will be charged and will pay before the body is released. Resort go to great efforts to inform the users of their ski are. Even before getting on the gondola there is a huge map of the area with course label for difficulty levels, out of bounds clearly mark, warning of payment and what cost involve if you enter out bound areas, Tele phone numbers to call if you any difficulties if and when in out of bounds areas. This is also in pamphlet form and easy access to. Do you jump on a train without researching where it is going what platform and times . No you don’t All this information is provided at the train station thé same with ski resorts. All this information is available and clearly of displays not just at their resort but also online on their online site. Because the USA has more restrictions to enter dangerous areas indicates that just they have a lower level of intellect. Japan assume when you commiting to a dangerous activities you are well versed in it dangers. Like drive a car or catching a train you learnt thé rules and etiquette involved.
stickman1760
Again, my sincere condolences to this woman and her family
im not singling out her
but many tourists come here, hike or ski off coarse then have to be rescued
I doubt they pay for the rescue teams.
Ah_so
Japanese people die too. Training courses are unnecessary. I don't know what you mean by "Japanese conditions."
@Japan Glimpsed
Ropes, signs, patrols (as you'd know if you did a little sleuthing). The resort has done its diligence.