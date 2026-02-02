 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Canadian woman dies after falling into waterfall while snowboarding off-course in Niigata

18 Comments
NIIGATA

A 39-year-old Canadian woman died after falling into a waterfall while snowboarding off-course at Muikamachi Hakkaisan Ski Resort in Minamiuonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday. 

According to police, the fire department and police were notified at around 3:30 p.m. that a foreign national had fallen into a 25-meter-high waterfall, TBS reported.

The woman, who was a Canadian government employee, had been visiting Japan with a Canadian friend.

Firefighters and other personnel located her at around 5:50 p.m. and pulled her out of the waterfall at around 9:40 p.m. 

She was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was traumatic hemopneumothorax, the hospital said.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

18 Comments
Login to comment

Dang. Condolences to her family and loved ones.

Seems like there was another accident today at Moiwa, perhaps where the employee of the same resort lost his life a couple weeks ago.

Stay safe out there, people. Use your best judgement when venturing out.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Seems there are a lot of fatal accidents at ski resorts these days - this is the second one in the news today alone, both involving overseas tourists.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

The commonality is that people keep going off course.

the course is made for a reason… it’s relatively safe.

11 ( +15 / -4 )

Died from having a combination of air and blood in the chest cavity… had to look that up. Does they not have English signs to clearly mark the trails?

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

 Does they not have English signs to clearly mark the trails?

It's obvious where the pistes are - you don't need English signs. She was deliberately snowboarding off-piste in a resort she likely didn't know well - obviously a very high risk thing to do.

15 ( +18 / -3 )

Ramzuel

That would be a common misconception.

An Australian woman died on the chairlift in a ski resort in Nagano on Friday.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/australian-woman-dies-after-ski-lift-accident-in-central-japan

A five years old died on the belt from the parking to the ski lift.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/update1-5-year-old-boy-dies-after-being-trapped-in-ski-lift-at-resort-in-hokkaido

A 24 y/o died within the ski resort as the slope where she was had too much snow in Yuzawa (of all places).

https://japantoday.com/category/national/24-year-old-woman-dies-after-being-buried-by-snow-while-snowboarding

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

My condolences

but tourists come over here and don’t follow the rules.

6 ( +12 / -6 )

“We told them not to” is not a safety system — it’s a hope.

Resorts know — absolutely know — that riders chase powder, tree runs, and fresh lines. They rely on the thrill to attract customers. It’s the hypocrisy of monetized risk: sell the dream, disown the consequences.”

In Europe and North America, high‑risk off‑piste zones near cliffs, creeks, or avalanche gullies are often roped off, netted, patrolled, or aggressively marked with skull‑and‑crossbones‑level warnings. If Whistler can rope off a ravine, why can’t Niigata rope off a waterfall?

But instead of engineering a real barrier, they put up a polite warning and call it a day. Because proper safety costs money, and laminated signs are cheap.

-14 ( +4 / -18 )

Another one.

Maybe some day people will do what they’re TOLD, but I doubt it

4 ( +13 / -9 )

I seen people following lines into off course area not knowing that the area is prohibited or out of bounds. But than again it could be mis advantage by ignoring the ropes and signs. I have never seen out of bounds not roped off and signage. Plus every resort have a map of the ski area with out off bounds clearly marked. I am one who go into back country always alone. If I am going to give it a risk I don't want to be responsible for others nor I want them to be responsible for me. In this case she had been acompanied because it was reported quite quickly. But the recover seems to have difficulties because it took 4 hours to recover her but exposure got to her.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

stickman: "My condolences but tourists come over here and don’t follow the rules."

Give it a rest. Japanese deaths among those who don't follow the rules or ignore what is best for them is exponentially higher, especially with mountain climbing incidents (not exactly the same thing, but you know what I mean). And lest we forget, while not a rule to not climb on your roof during snowstorms, or eat oversized chunks of mochi, both are common sense "rules" and both are ignored, and we hear about dozens of deaths each year as a result.

-14 ( +3 / -17 )

while snowboarding off-course

A tragic consequence by not follow the rules..

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hopefully ski resorts will introduce training courses to foreign visitors before they allow them on the resort. Too many tourists are dying as they aren’t prepared for Japanese conditions.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Smithinjapan

ypur comment really went over well

the difference being Japanese people pay taxes

these foreign tourists who get themselves into trouble skiing and require costly rescue efforts don’t

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Stockman : this person will be paying for her recovery. Those who are responsible for her estate will be charged and will pay before the body is released. Resort go to great efforts to inform the users of their ski are. Even before getting on the gondola there is a huge map of the area with course label for difficulty levels, out of bounds clearly mark, warning of payment and what cost involve if you enter out bound areas, Tele phone numbers to call if you any difficulties if and when in out of bounds areas. This is also in pamphlet form and easy access to. Do you jump on a train without researching where it is going what platform and times . No you don’t All this information is provided at the train station thé same with ski resorts. All this information is available and clearly of displays not just at their resort but also online on their online site. Because the USA has more restrictions to enter dangerous areas indicates that just they have a lower level of intellect. Japan assume when you commiting to a dangerous activities you are well versed in it dangers. Like drive a car or catching a train you learnt thé rules and etiquette involved.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Again, my sincere condolences to this woman and her family

im not singling out her

but many tourists come here, hike or ski off coarse then have to be rescued

I doubt they pay for the rescue teams.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hopefully ski resorts will introduce training courses to foreign visitors before they allow them on the resort. Too many tourists are dying as they aren’t prepared for Japanese conditions.

Japanese people die too. Training courses are unnecessary. I don't know what you mean by "Japanese conditions."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But instead of engineering a real barrier, they put up a polite warning and call it a day. Because proper safety costs money, and laminated signs are cheap.

Ropes, signs, patrols (as you'd know if you did a little sleuthing). The resort has done its diligence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Oniyo Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel