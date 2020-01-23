Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shop fearing Wuhan virus bans Chinese visitors in Hakone

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture is a town always bustling with tourists and one of the most popular day-trip destinations for travelers staying in the Tokyo area. Some visitors to Hakone will notice a candy shop and rest spot decorated with "Star Wars" imagery.

Unfortunately, the shop is now in the spotlight for a very different reason.

According to a report by Asahi News, the owner put out a sign on Friday, Jan 17, which explicitly bans Chinese nationals from entering its premises, citing the Wuhan virus outbreak. The sign says: "Chinese are banned from entering" and "I'd hate to have the virus scattered about (here)."

Explaining his actions, the owner said: "I want to take measures to defend my shop against the Wuhan virus, so I don't want Chinese nationals to enter." He apparently drafted the message, then used a machine translation app to write the sign in Mandarin. He may have intended to say "Chinese nationals" but the sign says "Ethnic Chinese" (中国人种). Moreover, the sign also urges visitors from Hong Kong and Taiwan to "not misunderstand."

As an additional reason for the ban, the owner said: "Ill-mannered Chinese nationals have caused havoc in my shop before." While it's unclear what "havoc" this refers to, it seems to be clear that the owner chose to ban an entire ethnicity rather than targeting specific behaviors and outlining rules of conduct in his shop.

With nine people already confirmed dead, one infection case in Japan, and as reported by CNN, confirmation that the new strain of coronavirus can be transmitted between humans, many Japanese are understandably concerned, especially at a time when an influx of Chinese tourists is expected for the lunar New Year. At the same time, banning all Chinese visitors outright is quite extreme.

After calls for an apology, the owner promised to change the sign, using less discriminatory language, but he did not back down from his ban on Chinese visitors.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Try Your Hand as a Dominator-Wielding Inspector at the Psycho-Pass AR Game in Tokyo

-- Spend A Night With The Boys of Hypnosis Mic: Tokyo Hotel Offers Themed Rooms

-- Adorable Koupen-chan themed cafes open for a limited time in 4 cities across Japan

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo