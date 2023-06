A man died after the car he was driving went off a pier and plunged into the sea at a port in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Friday.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. A fisherman saw the car go over the edge of the pier and called police.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, Japan Coast Guard divers retrieved the body of a man from the sunken car. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

