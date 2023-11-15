Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Car overturns in collision, killing 2-year-old boy in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

A two-year-old boy died after the station wagon he was in collided with a minicar at an intersection in Oamishirasato City, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday. 

The accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m., Kyodo News reported. The boy’s mother was behind the wheel and sustained minor injuries, while his older sister, 4, was uninjured. The boy was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

The 46-year-old man driving the minicar suffered minor injuries in the collision.

According to police and witnesses, the accident occurred at an intersection with no traffic lights. The station wagon overturned, and the boy was crushed underneath the car.

