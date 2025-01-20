 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft are parked at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa. Image: AP file
national

Cargo dropped from U.S. Osprey blown off course near Okinawan island

0 Comments
NAHA

Cargo weighing 400 to 450 kilograms dropped from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft was blown off course and ended up in waters near a small island in Okinawa in southern Japan, a prefectural government official said Tuesday.

The MV-22 transport plane was trying to drop the cargo onto an airfield in Ie Island during a drill on Thursday, but the 1.3-square-meter container was blown off course by an unexpected shift of wind, the official said, citing an explanation from the Defense Ministry's local bureau.

U.S. forces searched the surrounding waters but the container has not been found.

The MV-22 is the variant of the tilt-rotor aircraft used by the Marine Corps.

In Tokyo, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference that the incident is "truly regrettable," saying that the government has urged the U.S. side to ensure safety and take preventive measures.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki told a separate news conference that it was "just one step away from a serious accident and provokes concerns among residents," urging the U.S. military to investigate the cause.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog