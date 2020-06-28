Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Cat honored by police for leading to rescue of man stuck in canal

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A cat in central Japan's Toyama city has been honored by local police for helping lead to the rescue of an elderly man who had fallen into an irrigation channel.

On June 16, a 77-year-old woman taking a walk around 7:30 p.m. found female cat Koko, who belongs to a neighbor, staring into the canal and acting strangely. When she followed the cat's gaze, she found a man lying on his back in a 60-centimeter-wide, 40-cm-deep canal. The water was about 15 cm deep.

Calling out for help from her 48-year-old daughter who lives nearby, she immediately went to the man's rescue, and was shortly joined by Koko's owner, 45-year-old Tomoko Nitta, and her 20-year-old and 18-year-old sons.

The five people managed to lift the man out of the canal. He was found to have sustained only scrapes.

Toyama Minami Police Station honored the five neighbors with certificates of commendation on Saturday, while Koko got some cat food.

Holding Koko in her arms, Nitta said, "I want to tell her well-done, as (her discovery of the man) led to his rescue."

Satoshi Nakada, chief of the police station, said the "bonds among local residents, including the cat, saved a man's life."

But Koko, described by Nitta as being "shy toward strangers," appeared not to welcome the police chief's attempt to stroke her head, which she turned away from him.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog