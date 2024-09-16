 Japan Today
national

Caution urged as botched insect pest control sparks fires in Japan

MATSUE, Shimane

Fire departments and experts in Japan are urging the public to be careful of using flames and flammable sprays to exterminate pests like cockroaches, amid accidents nationwide causing property destruction and even deaths.

Japan has a vibrant population of insects considered pests, from disease-bearing cockroaches to the potentially lethal Asian giant hornet and blood-sucking mosquitoes. The country has a large market for professional and domestic pesticides, with flammable sprays among the popular methods for dispatching unwelcome guests.

But the prevalence of accidents in recent years emerging from individuals using fire or pest control products near open flames has prompted some authorities to speak out over their concerns.

In one incident on June 10 in western Japan town Tsuwano, Shimane Prefecture, a man in his 70s sustained injuries to his hands and feet when his two-story wooden home burned down in a fire that reached three other properties. Authorities believe his use of a blowtorch to exterminate ants in his garden led to the fire's spread.

A regional fire department in Fukushima Prefecture in the country's northeast says it has recorded at least six fires from infestation measures gone wrong in its jurisdiction in the 10 years to 2023. It has released YouTube videos to warn residents of the risks.

Elsewhere, in September 2017 in central Japan city Chikuma, Nagano Prefecture, five buildings including a registered prefectural cultural property were lost to fire from a man's attempts to remove a hornet nest.

The man, who was neither a specialist in pest control nor hornet removal, inadvertently started the blaze while trying to make smoke from a fire. Forest fires from hornet measures have also occurred across the country, authorities say.

Other incidents demonstrate the risk of tragic consequences. In western Japan city Hiroshima in October 2015, a man running a restaurant used an alcohol spray against cockroaches, igniting a gas burner.

The fire spread to nearby cardboard and other objects. The resultant blaze destroyed the two-story building, killing three people and injuring three more, for which the man was found guilty of crimes including gross negligence causing death and injury.

Tsutomu Tanikawa, a director at the Japan Pest Control Association, said the group recommends bug sprays. But he also warned "using them near flames is absolutely forbidden due to their flammability."

"If you have a large-scale issue with insects, it's best to get your local public health center to introduce you to a professional," he added.

It’s a simple matter to regulate pest control as a myriad of other tasks in Japan have been.

Only ‘specialists’ should have the right to tackle insect infestation.

For those disobeying the rules then fines should be levied.

Stimulating the economy in multiple ways is a win win!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

