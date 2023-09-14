Centenarians in Japan hit record 92,139; women account for 88%

The number of centenarians in Japan is estimated at a record 92,139, led by women, who account for 88.5 percent of the total with the world's longest life expectancy, welfare ministry data showed Friday.
The number of those aged 100 or older as of Sept 15 was up 1,613 from a year earlier for the 53th consecutive annual rise, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said ahead of the Respect for the Aged Day holiday next Monday.
There were an average 73.74 centenarians per 100,000 people in Japan, one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the world.
Female centenarians totaled 81,589, up 1,428 from a year earlier. Japan's oldest woman was 116-year-old Fusa Tatsumi from Osaka Prefecture.
The average life expectancy of Japanese women was 87.09 years in 2022, the ministry said last month. The average life span of men stood at 81.05 years.
Male centenarians are estimated to increase 185 to 10,550. The country's oldest man was 111-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe from Chiba Prefecture.
The number of centenarians in Japan stood at 153 in 1963, when data were first collected. The figure topped the 10,000 mark in 1998, largely due to advances in medical care and nursing.© KYODO
Fighto!
Amazing - in the space of just 25 years, the population of centenarians has gone from 10,000 in '98 to 92,139! Medical advances have come a long way in just a short time.
Wishing all these people many, many more years of life and good health. Hopefully in the future the average lifespan will be well over 100.
Spitfire
Japan has done an awesome job at improving the longevity of its citizens.
Sometimes when I go out early in the morning I am in awe at there power and strength of the super seniors going to their radio exercise class in the local park while at the same time thinking.....wow,this just looks like an episode from the 'Walking Dead!'
Goals0
Unfortunately many of these people are in poor health and being merely kept alive by unscrupulous medical institutions.
Chabbawanga
I hate to be the party pooper, but what is the benefit of living to these ages? Most of these people just sit all day on life support.
Tell_me_bout_it
Average life expectancy at 87 is very impressive.
People in my country start packing up once they hit 70.