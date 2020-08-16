Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women walk in the scorching heat in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Hamamatsu logs record-tying temperature of 41.1 C

1 Comment
TOKYO

The mercury soared to 41.1 C in a Shizuoka Prefecture city on Monday, tying with the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country in 2018, as a heat wave continued to engulf wide areas, claiming lives and sending people to hospital.

Temperatures in Hamamatsu rose to 41.1 C after recording 40.9 C on Sunday afternoon. It is the first time the mercury has hit 40 C or above on consecutive days in Japan, according to the weather agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the public to take preventive measures against heat-related illness, as scorching heat is expected to continue for some time, with wide areas of Japan likely to see the mercury reach 38 C on Tuesday.

On Monday, temperatures in Shinshiro, Aichi Prefecture, rose to 38 C, while the mercury in Kochi, Miyazaki and Wakayama prefectures topped 37 C, according to the agency.

Japan has been experiencing extraordinary heat in recent days, with temperatures in the cities of Isesaki and Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, logging 40.5 C last week. The mercury in other parts of Japan also eclipsed 39 C on Sunday.

The mercury last hit 41.1 C in July 2018 in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, eclipsing the previous record of 41.0 C marked in August 2013 in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said last Wednesday that 10 people died and 6,664 were rushed to hospital in the week through Aug. 9 due to heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

oooh too hot..I'm staying in the AC...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

