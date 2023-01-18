Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

City in Mie sued after 9-year-old girl left blind in roller accident

TSU, Mie

A 9-year-old girl and her family have sued a city in Mie Prefecture, claiming the girl was left blind in a leveling roller accident at a city-owned property due to negligence.

In the suit filed with the Yokkaichi branch of the Tsu District Court, the plaintiffs are seeking around 65 million yen in damages from the municipal government of Yokkaichi. The city rejected the claim at the first hearing of the case on Wednesday.

On May 26, 2019, while the girl was playing with the leveling roller in a square with other children, she fell and her head became trapped, according to the plaintiffs' complaint.

The girl suffered a fractured skull and broken bones, and was left blind, the complaint said.

The plaintiffs said the square was fenced but not locked and local children accessed the area daily.

With no signs installed in the area warning of danger, the city government should have foreseen that children would play with the leveling roller, they claimed.

Masumi Yokoyama, a city official in charge of the case, said, "We believe there was no negligence on the part of the city, so we do not accept any liability."

Sounds absolutely awful. I'm not sure I understand what a levelling roller is though.

