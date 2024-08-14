Central Japan firms helping teach Japanese to foreign workers' kids

Regional business groups in central Japan are stepping up efforts to support Japanese language education for children with foreign roots, aiming to create a welcoming environment for the long-term integration of foreign workers in the area's manufacturing sector.

With many local Japanese classes run by volunteers, the Central Japan Economic Federation has called on its member companies to provide venues and instructors for the lessons and has also launched an initiative matching teachers with classes.

In mid-April, around 10 children and students from countries such as Bolivia and Vietnam participated in a Japanese language class in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture.

Tatsuki Funakawa, a 36-year-old employee of ceramics company NGK Insulators Ltd, served as the instructor of the class held in a dormitory belonging to the company, helping students with homework in kanji and mathematics.

Foreign workers are invaluable to the central Japan region, which is home to a thriving manufacturing industry. With workers often bringing their families to Japan, the area has seen an increase in the number of children not proficient in daily Japanese conversation or struggling to keep up in school.

According to a 2023 survey by the education ministry, nearly 58,000 students of foreign nationality across the country are in need of Japanese language education. The figure has almost doubled in the past 10 years.

By prefecture, Aichi topped the list at nearly 12,000 foreign children needing to learn Japanese, with Tagalog, Portuguese or Chinese making up the majority of mother tongues.

While local Japanese language classes play a crucial role in preventing children from falling behind in their studies, roughly 80 percent of such classes in Aichi Prefecture are run by private volunteers, according to surveys by the federation and others.

The federation offers support by collaborating with local entities to organize events matching Japanese classes with prospective volunteer instructors from its member companies.

Four such events have been held as of January this year, with up to 45 employees from member companies, and five to eight classes, participating each time.

"(Parents) have expressed gratitude for the opportunity for their children to connect with people from local companies. As building a foundation for coexistence is important, I hope this initiative will catch on (outside the central Japan region)," said Kazuki Nomura, head of the federation's International Affairs Division.

© KYODO