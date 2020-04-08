Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
Aichi Gov Hideaki Omura speaks at a news conference in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Aichi Prefecture to declare its own state of emergency

2 Comments
NAGOYA

The governor of Aichi Prefecture, which includes the city of Nagoya and also hosts Toyota Motor Corp, on Thursday said he would declare a state of emergency for his prefecture, starting Friday.

Hideaki Omura made the announcement two days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally imposed a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures.

Aichi was not included in the emergency despite having the fifth-highest number of infections among Japan's prefectures, data from public broadcaster NHK shows.

Omura told a news conference that his prefecture had been in talks with the central government and was making preparations toward being included.

The central government will respond "swiftly," he said.

2 Comments
Good move. Should have been done long ago like Tokyo and the other 6 prefectures. Shut down izakaya, bars, restsurants and cafes - and properly enforce it.

can not understand, I wear gas mask, I can not contaminate people and can not be contaminated , I can work, drive,etc... if GOV is ready to print money and solve the problem. why it does not provide efficient method . ABE mask is a joke not targeting real resolution. wave of virus will come forever. during WW2 GOVs prepared gas mask for the population . in 2020 you have the pathetic ABE mask. sounds fishy this circus...

Damn it. Some of us need to work!

No need to do that.

