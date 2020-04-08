Aichi Prefecture to declare its own state of emergency

The governor of Aichi Prefecture, which includes the city of Nagoya and also hosts Toyota Motor Corp, on Thursday said he would declare a state of emergency for his prefecture, starting Friday.
Hideaki Omura made the announcement two days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally imposed a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures.
Aichi was not included in the emergency despite having the fifth-highest number of infections among Japan's prefectures, data from public broadcaster NHK shows.
Omura told a news conference that his prefecture had been in talks with the central government and was making preparations toward being included.
The central government will respond "swiftly," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
2 Comments
Fighto!
Good move. Should have been done long ago like Tokyo and the other 6 prefectures. Shut down izakaya, bars, restsurants and cafes - and properly enforce it.
indigo
can not understand, I wear gas mask, I can not contaminate people and can not be contaminated , I can work, drive,etc... if GOV is ready to print money and solve the problem. why it does not provide efficient method . ABE mask is a joke not targeting real resolution. wave of virus will come forever. during WW2 GOVs prepared gas mask for the population . in 2020 you have the pathetic ABE mask. sounds fishy this circus...
No Business
Damn it. Some of us need to work!
pointofview
No need to do that.