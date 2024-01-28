Central Tokyo condo average price tops ¥100 mil for 1st time

The average price of new condominiums released last year in central Tokyo topped 100 million yen for the first time, driven by luxury properties and soaring construction material prices, according to data from the Real Estate Economic Institute.

The price shot up 39.4 percent from the previous year to 114.83 million yen per unit in the capital's 23 wards, the institute said.

The average price of new condos in the capital and the three surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama also climbed sharply, rising 28.8 percent to 81.01 million yen for the fifth straight year of increase.

"There was an explosive rise of dwelling units exceeding 100 million yen in 2023," an official of the research firm said.

The trend of increasing prices comes on the back of low-interest housing loans after the Bank of Japan launched large-scale monetary easing in 2013, while the supply of condominiums has fallen as suitable land to build condominiums decreases.

One notable trend last year was purchases by buyers from double-income households with high earnings, according to the institute.

By area, the average price rose 3.7 percent to 54.27 million yen in Tokyo outside the 23 wards, 4.0 percent to 47.86 million yen in Chiba Prefecture, and 12.2 percent to 60.69 million yen in Kanagawa Prefecture.

In Saitama Prefecture, however, prices sank 7.5 percent to 48.70 million yen.

The number of new condominiums going on sale last year in the capital and the surrounding three prefectures dropped 9.1 percent from the year before to 26,886 units, the lowest level in about three decades, the institute said.

About 31,000 units are expected to be released this year in the region, mainly in the suburbs, it said.

