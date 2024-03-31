Central Tokyo logs 27.7 C on Sunday; record-high temperature for March

Central Tokyo experienced a record-high temperature for March at 27.7 C on Sunday as a high-pressure system brought summer-like heat to parts of the Japanese archipelago, according to the country's weather agency.

The high was marked at 12:26 p.m. in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which made it the hottest temperature recorded in March since data began being collected in 1876.

The previous record-high temperature for the central area of the Japanese capital in the month was 25.3 C, logged on March 10, 2013.

Other cities, including Yokohama, south of Tokyo, and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan, also saw temperatures reach 25 C or higher, defined by the agency as a "summer day."

