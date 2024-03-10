Ceremony held to mark 79th anniversary of U.S. firebombings of Tokyo

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a memorial service Sunday to mark the 79th anniversary of the U.S. firebombings of the city during World War II, at Tokyo Metropolitan Memorial Hall.

A memorial service was held in Tokyo on Sunday to mark the 79th anniversary of the U.S. firebombings of the city during World War II.

The Buddhist service, held at Tokyo Metropolitan Memorial Hall in Sumida Ward, was attended by about 200 people, including Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and bereaved relatives of those who died in the air raids, Kyodo News reported.

In the early hours of March 10, 1945, during the final stages of the Pacific War, Tokyo came under heavy bombardment from more than 300 U.S. B-29 bombers which dropped incendiary bombs on parts of the capital, mainly on populous residential areas in eastern Tokyo, killing an estimated 100,000 people.

Tokyo suffered more than 100 bombing raids during the war, with 60 percent of the metropolis destroyed, according to the Center of the Tokyo Raids and War Damage.

After the March 10 raids, the United States attacked other cities and towns across Japan, before eventually dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima on Aug 6 and on Nagasaki on Aug 9, 1945.

