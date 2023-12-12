Character for tax (税) picked as kanji of 2023

Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character "zei," meaning tax, with a calligraphy brush on Tuesday.

The kanji for tax (税), zei, was chosen as the single most representative character symbolic of the social mood in Japan this year, a Kyoto-based organization said Tuesday.

In Kyoto, chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu temple drew the character with a giant calligraphy brush on washi, or Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the famous location.

The selection for the 29th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation is based on votes cast by the general public.

The foundation received 147,878 answers. 税 had the highest number with 5,976. The second most popular kanji was 暑 (hot after Japan had a record hot summer), which got 5,571 votes. Third with 5,011 votes was 戦, war (which was No. 1 in 2022), followed by 虎 (tiger, referring to the Hanshin Tigers winning the Japan Series) with 4,674 and 勝 (win or victory) with 4,653 votes.

