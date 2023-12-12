Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character "zei," meaning tax, with a calligraphy brush on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Character for tax (税) picked as kanji of 2023

0 Comments
TOKYO

The kanji for tax (税), zei, was chosen as the single most representative character symbolic of the social mood in Japan this year, a Kyoto-based organization said Tuesday.

In Kyoto, chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu temple drew the character with a giant calligraphy brush on washi, or Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the famous location.

The selection for the 29th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation is based on votes cast by the general public.

The foundation received 147,878 answers. 税 had the highest number with 5,976. The second most popular kanji was 暑 (hot after Japan had a record hot summer), which got 5,571 votes. Third with 5,011 votes was 戦, war (which was No. 1 in 2022), followed by 虎 (tiger, referring to the Hanshin Tigers winning the Japan Series) with 4,674 and 勝 (win or victory) with 4,653 votes.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog